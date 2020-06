State troopers respond to deadly crash near StoneCreek in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash involving one vehicle in Collier County Tuesday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are responding to the crash at Logan Boulevard and Azalea Drive, which is right outside the StoneCreek community.

There is a complete roadblock at the scene of the crash.

Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know