‘Shy Wolf Sanctuary’ secures more land in expansion effort

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education and Experience Center took another step in expanding. In conjunction with community partner Crown Management Services, the sanctuary has created a contract to purchase about 17 acres of land on the northside of Golden Gate Boulevard west, in Naples.

This deal is a part of a larger proposal to enhance not one, but two commercial zones in Golden Gate Estates. The proposal was approved by the Collier County Board of County Commissioners almost a year ago, on June 25, 2019.

“We are excited to be taking this next step toward expanding our campus. Crown Management Services has been incredibly supportive of Shy Wolf Sanctuary through this process, and we look forward to our continuing partnership as the sanctuary is designed and built,” said Deanna Deppen, executive director of Shy Wolf Sanctuary.

According to the agreement, Crown Management services would begin development on the total 47-acre property in order to offer the sanctuary a new place for operations.

Shy Wolf sanctuary hopes that this step will help them become a “world-class sanctuary and educational center.”

Shy Wolf Sanctuary has provided on and off-campus resources and educational programs about captive-bred exotic animals, abused animals, and wild animals for over 20 years.

