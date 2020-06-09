LCSO needs your help solving nearly decade old homicide

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a double homicide.

On November 12, 2011, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to 705 Pondella Road in North Fort Myers. Upon arriving, two bodies were found on the ground and were said to be deceased.

The men have since been identified as Aner Miralda and Dagoberto Ramos. Miralda was born on January 17, 1985, and died at the age of 26. Ramos was born on April 28, 1985, and was also 26 at the time of his death.

It has also been revealed that the two men were, in fact, friends and their death has been ruled a homicide.

If you have any information about this case, call SWFL Crimestoppers at 1-800-780- TIPS. Tips can also be made online and through the P3 Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $3,000 cash reward.

