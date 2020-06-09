FMPD officer arrested for failing to contact DCF to protect child during traffic stop

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced Tuesday morning that an FMPD officer was arrested for the handling of a traffic stop with a child in the vehicle.

According to Diggs, Officer Tyler Williams failed in his duty to protect a young child by not contacting DCF when he had a lawful duty to do so following the traffic stop for speeding on Jan. 18.

Diggs said there were circumstances indicating the child’s safety and well-being were in danger.

The incident leading to this arrest occurred at 4:50 a.m. when Williams stopped a car for speeding. No further details on the circumstances that night were revealed due to it being an active investigation.

An investigation into William’s actions and inactions were initiated by FMPD in consultation with the inspector general after an inquiry into the circumstances of the traffic stop.

The completed criminal investigation led to an arrest warrant resulting in the criminal charges for knowingly and willfully failing to report known or suspected child abuse, abandonment, or neglect as a mandatory reporter. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Williams is in custody at the Lee County Jail and has been on unpaid administrative leave since Feb. 20. Diggs added that he may also face internal charges for violating department policy.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

