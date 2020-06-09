FGCU sets regional economic recovery initiative

Businesses are trying their best to stay alive amid this pandemic and there’s a lot of fear of what’s safe and what’s not.

So many business owners are navigating unchartered waters and need guidance. That’s what this panel is for.

One business owner tells us how he kept his company going during this difficult time.

“What we found was that as long as we were putting our people first and making sure that they felt comfortable then that translated into the comfort that our customers felt as they came into the shop,” said Mike Wynn, owner of Sunshine Ace Hardware.

Dr. Eric Dent, with FGCU says they expect to target several topics Tuesday.

Topics include:

How to deal with employees who fear coming back to work.

How to deal with a loss in finances.

Do you need to tack on a COVID-19 surcharge?

If you’re operating at limited capacity is it worth it for your business to reopen?

Dr. Dent says many business owners don’t have these answers or any guidance, and they want to help.

“So there’s just a wide range of issues that they’re new to people trying to do their best at providing services,” Dr. Dent said.

This is panel is part of FGCU’s Restart SWFL initiative. For more information click on the Restart SWFL page HERE.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know