Collier County School District announces summer meal program

The Collier County School District said Tuesday it will continue free distribution of meals for children through the summer.

Summer BreakSpot, which is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, kicked off Monday. CCPS grab and go meal distribution sites will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following sites. Weekend meals will continue to be served on Friday.

Meals will be delivered to Everglades City School once a week, every Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Summer BreakSpot is part of the national Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Florida by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Eligible sponsors, including nonprofit organizations, schools, churches, camps, local governments, and more, serve nutritious meals and snacks free to low-income children under the age of 18 during the summer months. In accordance with Federal Law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax (202) 690-7442; or email [email protected].

Writer: WINK News

