Collier County designs phases to return student-athletes to the field

Collier County high school students will soon have their first workouts since the coronavirus pandemic first limited the activities they could perform at school fields.

We looked at what it will take for students to be safe and for parents to allow their children to train for their respective sports.

For the last few months, high school fields have been empty and silent.

“I’ve been waiting to go back to practice for like awhile,” student-athlete Damario Salters said.

Students told us they are excited to get back with their teammates. And some parents we spoke to agree it’s time.

“I think they should be able to get training again,” said Scott Brewer, a parent in Naples. “I believe we can do it in a safe manner, six feet apart, outside. I don’t think it would be a hard thing to accomplish. I think we can figure it out so they can practice.”

Concerns still exist among parents, and students we spoke to acknowledged that.

“I think every parent is concerned about their child getting the virus,” student-athlete Jaden Wolner said.

And that’s why Collier County Public Schools is taking it slow, starting with phase one.

“We have a plan in place, not only for the students but to keep the parents at ease as well,” said Alan Scott, the activities coordinator at Gulf Coast High School. “Because the plan is going to make sure our kids and players are safe and being able to do their workouts in a safe environment.”

All summer workouts for Collier County student-athletes are voluntary. Charlotte County has similar guidelines in place. Lee County says it’s creating its own phase one plan and will release it soon.

Scott says they will take all precautions necessary, including screenings of the student-athletes, disinfecting all equipment, wearing masks and staying outdoors for workouts and practices.

“Our main concern is to get these kids in for an acclimation period,” Scott said. “That’s what phase one is, allows them to feel their way back into a season.”

