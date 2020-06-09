City Council votes to reopen Naples beaches with normal operating hours

The Naples City Council unanimously approved the reopening of city-owned beaches to normal operating hours Tuesday.

Beaches will now be open seven days a week along with permitted activities.

Parking will continue to be restricted to vehicles with Naples and Collier County beach parking stickers and increased parking fines of $200 will remain in effect for violators. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

The Naples Pier and Lowdermilk Park will also reopen for pedestrian traffic, concessions and volleyball courts on Thursday, June 11. Fishing on the pier is still prohibited.

The City Dock will also reopen Thursday for pedestrian traffic only.

The public’s cooperation and understanding throughout the closing and re-opening of the City of Naples beaches and parks has been most appreciated. Individuals are expected to continue to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and CDC guidance regarding social distancing. The City of Naples will be monitoring compliance with protocols to ensure residents are accessing and enjoying the beaches and parks in a safe manner.

