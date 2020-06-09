Cape composer’s ‘Unsung Soldier’ serenades veterans, supports SWFL vet’s charity

For Cape Coral composer Susie Badge, each song starts with her holding a guitar on the couch and turning her thoughts into music.

The chords she’s playing celebrate the “Unsung Soldier.”

“‘Unsung Soldier’ was a heartfelt thing from day one,” Badge said. “I went to Hearts and Homes for Veterans and met Mr. Don Payton.”

She saw the Vietnam veteran helping families in need through the charity.

“We took some donations over and he showed us all the bags for people he was going to give out,” she said. “There are over 500 local guys who depend on this man. This man cares so much about what he’s doing and who he’s helping. It was touching, very touching.”

So she used her at-home studio to honor his service and the service of other veterans through an original song.

“She had the recording and played the song and told us that she made it for us and was turning it over for Hearts and Homes for Veterans,” said Payton. “The song is really a blessing for most of the veterans out there. We’ll use it as our theme song.”

A theme of gratitude for our heroes, saluting the brave with a serenade.

The song “Unsung Soldier” was created by the following:

Guitar and vocals: Susie Badge

Guitar: Rick Howard

Drums: Darrell Nutt

Keys and Bass: Harry Starbird III

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

