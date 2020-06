2 bodies found on Fort Lauderdale Beach; deaths deemed suspicious

Two dead bodies were discovered on Fort Lauderdale beach early Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale police said the bodies were discovered in the 3000 Block of North Ocean Blvd., around 6:13 a.m.

The circumstances of their deaths are suspicious, according to police.

No further information has been released. Trust WINK News for updates.

Author: CBS Miami

