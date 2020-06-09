1 injured in car fire on Logan Blvd in Collier County

Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District responded to a car fire that injured one person just outside Bonita Springs in Collier County Tuesday.

According to the fire district, crews responded to a fully-involved car fire at Logan Boulevard N and Bonita Beach Road SE, where a male patient was taken to the hospital to treat burns. The severity of his injuries are unknown currently.

The fire district says a single vehicle crashed into a wooded area and then went up in flames along the southbound lanes of Logan Blvd. at Bonita Beach Rd.

Due to jurisdiction, North Collier Fire Rescue District took over the scene as the lead investigator.

The crash an vehicle fire are under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

