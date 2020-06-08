Woman meets officer who helped deliver her 40 years earlier

Forty-four years ago, Bill Eggers was a police officer in Pueblo, Colorado. One day, he stumbled upon a woman in labor in her car. He then helped her give birth to a baby, named Becki, without any prior training.

Becki Schaufler searched for Bill Eggers for years and years. She wanted to meet the man who helped bring her into the world. Eggers now resides in Cape Coral, and the two connected over email a few years ago to plan the much-anticipated meeting. It was scheduled for Becki’s birthday this year; however, with coronavirus restricting travel, they had to settle for a Zoom meeting.

Schaufler wanted to know what that night was like for Bill. “You probably remember it better than I do, so go ahead,” Schaufler said.

“Anyway, I received the call from dispatch around midnight. He said that the family was leaving their house and going to the hospital,” said Eggers.

But they then told Eggers to disregard the call because the family was headed for the hospital.

Since Bill’s wife was pregnant with their second son, Bill had a bit of a fatherly instinct, and something told him to head into the family home. Eggers said, “When I got to the intersection it was real bright intersection, to the left of your house, and your father was up and down jumping saying ‘She’s having a baby! She’s having a baby!'”

Former Officer Eggers then radioed in to let everyone know the baby was coming immediately. “I said ma’am, can you hold it until the ambulance gets here? And she said no I’m gonna have this baby now! (Laughing) and I’m going to myself oh crap!”

Eggers says they do give you one video at the academy, so he was just going off of that. “At the police academy we watched a film on childbirth, so that came right back to the forefront,” he said. “In fact, I told your dad go in the house get sheets get towels get water get everything.”

But before Becki’s dad could even make it back outside, the baby started coming. “It was like a football coming out. I was on my knees on the ground on the passenger’s side. And all of a sudden — boop! Like this! Just like this! Oh my gosh! And it was waxy and warm,” he said.

And at 12:06 a.m. Becki was born. But what does one do after helping deliver a child in a car without formal training? “I got back in my car to celebrate with the guys and girls back at the station,” he said.

Schaufler was just happy to finally know the full story and get to thank the person who helped her come into the world. She said, “You know I just always wanted to know who you were I thought that you know like I just owed you so much gratitude for what you did that night. And I kind of almost feel like you’re part of the family!”

Eggers echoed, “We’re family. We’re family now!”

Schaufler said, “I just always wanted to know who you were and whatever happened to you, and luckily I found your daughter on Facebook.”

And Former Officer Eggers admitted that he meant to make this connection awhile ago. “It was in my system to do this a long time ago, but I guess, technology-wise, I wasn’t up to it. So I made my mind up a few months ago; that she’s turning 44, and I’m not getting any younger so,” he said.

“All my kids are grown now, and I can do other things. This is one of the things that was on my bucket list.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Drew Hill

