Woman released from jail after arrest for hit-and-run that killed Allana Staiano

A woman accused of a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager and injured her friend as they walked home in North Fort Myers has bonded out of Lee County Jail.

Lee County Clerk of Court confirms suspect Courtney Gainey was released from jail Monday. She stands accused of leaving the scene of the crash that killed 14-year-old Allana Staiano in the Suncoast Estates community of North Fort Myers in January.

We spoke to Allana’s mom, Christine Gray, shortly after learning Gainey had been released from jail. Gray let us know she was extremely upset upon learning this herself.

Gainey originally surrender to law enforcement four days after the deadly crash.

Neighbors made a memorial for Allana at the front yard of the home where the owner says she was found on the ground after the crash. Dozens of people showed up for Allana’s funeral after her death.

According to Lee County Clerk of Court, Gainey was approved for release on $75,000 bond Sunday. Bond was originally set at $100,000 dollars after Gainey was arrested for the crash that killed Staiano.

Gainey pleaded not guilty to the deadly hit-and-run during a court appearance in February.

We are working to learn when Gainey is schedule to appear back in court.

Writer: WINK News

