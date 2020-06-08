15 businesses earn the first Restart SWFL seals of confidence from FGCU initiative

The Seed and Bean Market in downtown Fort Myers has earned the first “Seal of Confidence” from FGCU’s RESTART Southwest Florida economic recovery initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to help customers feel more confident stepping into businesses again.

Stores and restaurants like Seed and Bean had to pass two free classes from FGCU to let customers know they’re following and exceeding current CDC guidelines as well as practicing safe hygiene.

Like many businesses, the manager of Seed and Bean said not as many customers have come in since the pandemic started, but he’s hopeful this new seal with gain more customers’ trust.

Steven Shea, the manager at Seed and Bean Market said, “It’s extremely important to us to show to our guests, our customers and the public in general that we’re doing our best to stay in front of everything and provide to them the safest, cleanest and best environment. Those people, they’re our bread and butter. They’re our lifeline. Without them, we don’t have anything to do.”

More than 200 businesses have signed up for the program. So far, 15 of them got their seal Monday.

Nine more have one more step to complete before they also get their seal of confidence.

“We feel very proud and thankful that we have the opportunity to participate and show to the public that we’re ready for them,” Shea said.

The first businesses earning the RESTART SWFL Seal of Confidence from FGCU’s Lutgert College of Business and Marieb College of Health & Human Services are:

ASAP Moving Solutions (Naples)

Bradley’s Jewelers (Fort Myers)

Brightway Insurance (North Fort Myers)

Drobnic & Associates Chiropractic (Fort Myers)

Ellio Pilates, Tai Chi & More (Fort Myers)

Entech (Fort Myers)

Fucinari Consulting LLC/Decatur Back and Neck Center (Buckeye, Arizona/Decatur, Illinois)

Gulfshore Opera (Naples)

Island Walk Bar and Grill (Naples)

Keep Lee County Beautiful (Fort Myers)

Kelly L. Fayer, P.A. (Fort Myers)

LadyCakes Bakery (Cape Coral)

Larson Educational Services (Fort Myers)

Reverse My Diabetes (Marco Island)

Seed and Bean Market (Fort Myers)

The tenets of the RESTART SWFL Seal of Confidence show that owners will conduct business:

To meet or exceed current CDC guidelines for best public health practices, and ensure all employees are committed to upholding these guidelines for the safety of all.

To be vigilant in monitoring and promptly addressing matters that concern the health of customers and employees.

To charge fair-market prices for goods and services.

To apply sound ethical principles to business activities with utmost honesty and integrity.

To take the pledge or register for panels, visit https://fgcu.edu/restart.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



