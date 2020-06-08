Online training available for anybody interested in contact tracing jobs

The pandemic has created one of the fastest-growing job opportunities right now.

John Hopkins University offers an online training course for contact tracing.

Contract tracers help track anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

The course has more than 341,000 people enrolled and at least 70,000 have graduated. Many of them are people out of a job because of the pandemic.

Salaries can range from $40,000 to $70,000 dollars a year.

While state and local health departments are the ones hiring, the John Hopkins course is sometimes part of the training process.

For more information on how to apply visit the COVID-19 Contact Tracing website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

