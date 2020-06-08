Naples man dies skydiving in South Carolina after chute doesn’t deploy

A Naples man died while skydiving over weekend in Chester County, South Carolina.

The coroner told WINK News they determined 20-year-old Justin Swaggerty died from the fall after his parachute did not deploy.

News media in the Carolinas reported Swaggerty missed the landing target and hit the propeller of a plane on the ground.

Swaggerty died while jumping with Skydive Carolina, a popular destination in the area. It’s closed until further notice and is helping authorities with the investigation.

Swaggerty’s mom sent us a statement Monday afternoon.

“Justin was a caring son that was always happy,” Laura Swaggerty said. “He always dreamed of being a pilot, and that is why he was in North Carolina for flight school. In his spare time, Justin loved to cook, fish and help animals. He was all around a good person. He will be missed.”

Writer: WINK News

