Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 966 new positive cases recorded statewide

As of Monday at 11 a.m., there have been 64,904 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 63,378 Florida residents and 1,526 non-Florida residents. There are 2,712 deaths reported and 11,008 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,235,513 tests administered in Florida. A total of 64,904 tests have come back positive, and 1,169,646 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 64,904 (up from 63,938)

Deaths: 2,712 (up from 2,700)

966 total new cases reported Monday

12 total new deaths reported Monday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 5,819 (up from 5,731)

Deaths: 275 (up from 274)

88 total new cases reported Monday

1 total new deaths reported Monday

Lee County: 2,315 (up from 2,289) – 117 deaths

Collier County: 2,070 (up from 2,039) – 57 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 500 (up from 493) – 72 deaths

DeSoto County: 284 (up from 268) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 85 (up from 84) – 1 death

Hendry County: 565 (up from 558) – 18 deaths

MONDAY’S COVID-19 HEADLINES

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

Writer: WINK News

