Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 966 new positive cases recorded statewide
As of Monday at 11 a.m., there have been 64,904 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 63,378 Florida residents and 1,526 non-Florida residents. There are 2,712 deaths reported and 11,008 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,235,513 tests administered in Florida. A total of 64,904 tests have come back positive, and 1,169,646 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 64,904 (up from 63,938)
Deaths: 2,712 (up from 2,700)
- 966 total new cases reported Monday
- 12 total new deaths reported Monday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 5,819 (up from 5,731)
Deaths: 275 (up from 274)
- 88 total new cases reported Monday
- 1 total new deaths reported Monday
Lee County: 2,315 (up from 2,289) – 117 deaths
Collier County: 2,070 (up from 2,039) – 57 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 500 (up from 493) – 72 deaths
DeSoto County: 284 (up from 268) – 7 deaths
Glades County: 85 (up from 84) – 1 death
Hendry County: 565 (up from 558) – 18 deaths
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
MONDAY’S COVID-19 HEADLINES
UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:
TBA
RESOURCES
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
