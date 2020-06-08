LeeCares program funds scholarships for day care children impacted by COVID-19
United Way is partnering with Lee County Government to distribute CARES funding to eligible childcare providers across our community. Gold Seal Providers, 3.5 + Composite Score Providers, Municipalities, and United Way Partner Agencies are eligible to receive funding to scholarship children whose families have been impacted by COVID-19.
The program will run June 1-August 14, or until the funds have been exhausted.
According to United Way:
Families must have a proven loss of income or job as a direct result of COVID-19. Families interested in benefiting from the program must complete an application with their chosen provider. Fully completed applications must be turned into the provider with a copy of the applicants Drivers License or ID, and documentation showing loss of income or employment as a direct result of COVID-19. The intent of the scholarship is to provide families returning to work or who have experienced cut wages as a result of COVID-19 assistance with childcare. Applications are being reviewed actively and providers will be directly notified of approval status of applications. Please do not contact United Way directly for an update on your application or to request an application.
Please note that if you are currently not registered with your selected childcare provider, enrollment documentation and application may be required.
Funding will be awarded with a cap of $1,250. The funding duration will depend on the specific childcare facility your child is enrolled in.
Below is a list of providers who are currently enrolled in the program. Please note some programs may not currently be open, or have capacity. Additional provider enrollment documents may be required. Please call your selected provider to find out more information.
This list may change so please visit unitedwaylee.org/childcare for the latest updates as we add more providers. General program questions may be sent to [email protected]
BONITA SPRINGS
Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, Bonita Springs, 239-334-1886, Status: 15-Jun
Growing Room Childcare Development Center, Bonita Springs, 239-495-0045, Status: Open
YMCA – Bonita Springs, Bonita Springs, 239-221-7560, Status: 8-Jun
CAPE CORAL
Kid’s World Preschool, Cape Coral, 239-573-7233, Status: Open
YMCA – Cape Coral – 239-275-9622- 8-June
Wellington Academy NC – Cape Coral – 239-574-8818, Status: Open
Wellington Academy SC – Cape Coral – 239-549-8818, Status: Open
Cape Child Development, Cape Coral, 239-424-3858, Status: Open
All Aboard Daycare, Cape Coral, 239-574-2904, Status: Open
ESTERO
New Horizons of SWFL, Estero, 239-948-4146, Status: 8-Jun
FORT MYERS
Alliance for the Arts- Musical Theatre Intensive Camp, Fort Myers, 239-939-2787, Status: 6-Jul
Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, Fort Myers, 239-334-1886, Status: 15-Jun
Child Care of SWFL – P. A. Geraci Child Development Center, Fort Myers, 239-337-4995, Status: 1-Jun
Child Care of SWFL -Joseph H. Messina Children’s Center, Fort Myers, 239-278-1148, Status: Open
Child Care of SWFL – The Children’s Learning Center, Fort Myers, 239-267-1136, Status: 1-Jun
City of Fort Myers – Billy Bowlegs, Fort Myers, 239-321-7545, Status: 8-Jun
City of Fort Myers – Shady Oaks, Fort Myers, 239-321-7545, Status: 8-Jun
City of Fort Myers – STARS, Fort Myers, 239-321-7545, Status: 8-Jun
City of Fort Myers – Riverside, Fort Myers, 239-321-7545, Status: 8-Jun
City of Fort Myers – Skatium, Fort Myers, 239-321-7545, Status: 8-Jun
Creative World Estero- Fort Myers- 239-415-7845, Status: Open
Creative World Gateway- Fort Myers- 239-208-8842, Status: Open
Growing Room Development Center II, Fort Myers, 239-466-6646, Status: Open
I WILL Mentorship, Fort Myers, 239-666-8171, Status: 16-Jun
The Heights Center, Fort Myers, 239-482-7706 ext. 1060, Status: Open
YMCA – Fort Myers, Fort Myers, 239-275-9622, Status: 8-Jun
Montessori School of Fort Myers- Fort Myers – 239-936-4515, Status: Open
Bobbie Noonan Childcare at Fort Myers – Fort Myers- 239-939-2255, Status: Open
Wellington Academy FM – Fort Myers – 239-275-8818, Status: Open
Jackson Family Childcare- Fort Myers – 239-770-8336, Status: Open
Bestday Child Care Center- Fort Myers- 239-437-1902, Status: Open
Bright Beginnings Early School- Ft. Myers- 239-433-2232, Status: Open
Happy Time Learning Academy, Ft. Myers, 239-851-8402, Status: Open
Kim’s Happy Time Child Care, Ft. Myers, 239-851-8402, Status: Open
Challenged Minds Learning Center- Fort Myers, 239- 275-2031, Status: Open
Kendrick Family Daycare – Fort Myers, 239- 337-7188, Status: Open
Health Park Child Dev Center, Ft. Myers, 239-343-6130, Status: Open
Lee Memorial Child Dev Center, Ft. Myers, 239-343-3098, Status: Open
NORTH FORT MYERS
Deana’s Country Kids- North Fort Myers, 239-995-2293, Status: Open
Faith Academy- North Fort Myers- 239-543-0804, Status: Open
Good Shepard Lutheran Church & School- North Fort Myers- 239-995-7711, Status: Open
FORT MYERS BEACH
Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, Fort Myers Beach, 239-334-1886, Status: 15-Jun
City of Fort Myers Beach Summer Camp, Fort Myers Beach, Status: 15-Jun
LEHIGH
Boys and Girls Club of Lee County, Lehigh, 239-334-1886, Status: 15-Jun
Child Care of SWFL – The Community Children’s Center, Lehigh, 239-369-2220, Status: open
Open Doors Preschool, Lehigh, 239-303-1944, Status: Open
YMCA – Lehigh, Lehigh, 239-275-9622, Status: 8-Jun
Loving Hands – Lehigh – 239-303-5858, Status: Open
SANIBEL
City of Sanibel Recreation Center, 239-472-0345, Status: June 15