FSU sends out alert warning of life-threatening situation on campus

Florida State University sent out an alert warning people not to go on campus due to a “dangerous or life-threatening situation.”

They are asking anybody on campus to seek shelter in a room or building and to stay away from doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures. People are being asked to remain sheltered until an “all clear” has been issued.

No further updates have been provided at this time.

*FSU ALERT!* Dangerous Situation! A dangerous or life-threatening situation exists on the Florida State University… Posted by FSU ALERT on Monday, June 8, 2020

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

