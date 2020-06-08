FDOH adds COVID-19 walk-up testing days in Immokalee

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County will provide COVID-19 walk-up testing for Immokalee residents every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This is in addition to daily symptomatic testing and ongoing Sunday walk-up testing clinics.

Testing availability in Immokalee is as follows:

• Monday-Friday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Symptomatic testing. Please call the DOH-Collier screening line at (239) 252-6220 ahead of time.

• Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m.

No referral is needed for testing. Clients do not need to have symptoms and will be

asked to provide their name, contact phone number, and address.

The DOH-Collier Immokalee site is located at 419 North First St.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know