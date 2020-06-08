Eco-friendly clothing company teams up with FGCU student-artist

Stylish and sustainable.

WINK News first introduced you earlier this year to Kevin Hall and the clothing line that he co-founded, “StepChange.”

The company makes shirts and socks from plastic bottles that may otherwise end up landfills or bodies of water. The company also makes donations to local nonprofits working to improve ocean health.

Now, StepChange is teaming up with Florida Gulf Coast University student and artist Colin Thompson, who creates designs for the shirts.

“It’s amazing. As an artist, there’s no greater honor than being able to see your work come to life like this, and then to be able to work with an organization like StepChange, it’s just really a dream come true. Great combination,” Thompson said.

“He’s a local artist and we want to create a graphic offering with our shirts. Each of the shirts has six recycled bottles in them,” Hall said. “They’re real, real comfortable and when we met Colin, he shares our enthusiasm for the clean oceans, and for recycling, and for really helping out.”

For World Oceans Day on Monday, you can get a pair of free socks with every shirt purchase.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Jackie Winchester

