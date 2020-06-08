CORONAVIRUS

Resources

NORTH FORT MYERS

Complete roadblock due to deadly crash in North Fort Myers on Bayshore Rd

Published: June 8, 2020 9:43 PM EDT
Updated: June 8, 2020 10:36 PM EDT

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash in North Fort Myers Monday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are at the scene of a crash at Bayshore Road and Village Lane, where at least one person is dead.

There is a roadblock in all eastbound lanes of Bayshore Rd. and two westbound lanes on Bayshore.

Driver are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

