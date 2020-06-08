NORTH FORT MYERS
Complete roadblock due to deadly crash in North Fort Myers on Bayshore Rd
Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash in North Fort Myers Monday night.
According to FHP, state troopers are at the scene of a crash at Bayshore Road and Village Lane, where at least one person is dead.
There is a roadblock in all eastbound lanes of Bayshore Rd. and two westbound lanes on Bayshore.
Driver are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.