Cape Coral small business owners can apply for $5,000 loan Monday

Are you a Cape Coral small business owner that needs help making ends meet?

On Monday ou can apply to receive a $5,000 loan for rent or mortgage payment help.

The owner of Diamond Dave’s creative jewelry tells us this money will help out a lot in the coming months.

“For me myself $5000 would cover probably about 2 1/2 months…People are not buying luxury items it’s just not there, we will be the last to come back,” said Dave Fulkerson, owner of Diamond Daves Creative Jewelry.

Unlike Diamond Dave’s, Lady Cakes bakery doesn’t fall in the CRA boundary to receive this cash.

The owner says when she found out it was a huge disappointment.

With no big events happening her cake orders have dwindled, leaving money extremely tight.

“We’re just gonna keep being here and trying to create normalcy for our clients and customers… I keep reaching out… Hope that other programs are available that we may qualify for,” said Bess Charles, owner of Lady Cakes bakery.

The deadline to apply is this Friday

Just click HERE.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

