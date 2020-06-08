Cape Coral establishes program to help businesses impacted by coronavirus

Businesses large and small have been affected by COVID-19 here in the state of Florida and all across the country. But one Cape Coral organization is giving business owners some much-needed relief.

The Cape Coral Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has recently established a loan program that was designed to assist businesses with their rent or mortgage payments.

Between now and June 12, eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000 in mortgage or rent assistance.

It is estimated that about $300,000 of business located in the CRA tax district was negatively impacted by closures due to the pandemic.

If you think you’re eligible for the loans and would like to apply, head to Cape Coral’s website and click “CRA South Cape Cares Assistance Program.”

MORE: Cape Coral Assistance for Businesses

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know