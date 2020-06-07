Teen without license involved in crash with FWC vehicle in Bonita Springs

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a teen driver and a Florida Fish and Wildlife vehicle in Bonita Springs Sunday.

According to FHP, state troopers responded to a crash on Bonita Beach Road near Old 41 Road, where FHP says a teen driver, who did not have a driver’s license, and a Florida Fish and Wildlife vehicle were involved.

Investigators say this is a hit-and-run crash.

There were reportedly minor damages to the FWC vehicle. And there is no report of injuries.

There is no information whether the teen was brought into custody by state troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know