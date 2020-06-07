Suspects sought in Cape Coral construction site theft

Cape Coral police are looking for help identifying two men they said stole material from a home construction site.

Police said the pair took more than $600 in lumber from the site in northeast Cape Coral.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips or https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous, send a message through social media platforms or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Use Case Report # 20-010067.

Writer: WINK News

