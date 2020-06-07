Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 5,600 positive cases recorded in SWFL
As of Sunday at 7 a.m., there have been 62,758 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 61,246 Florida residents and 1,512 non-Florida residents. There are 2,688 deaths reported and 10,891 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,175,106 tests administered in Florida. A total of 62,758 tests have come back positive, and 1,111,427 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 62,758 (up from 61,488)
Deaths: 2,688 (up from 2,660)
- 1,270 total new cases reported Saturday
- 28 total new deaths reported Saturday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 5,602 (up from 5,402)
Deaths: 271 (up from 266)
- 200 total new cases reported Saturday
- 5 total new deaths reported Saturday
Lee County: 2,253 (up from 2,200) – 114 deaths (3 new)
Collier County: 1,968 (up from 1,874) – 56 deaths (1 new)
Charlotte County: 488 (up from 481) – 72 deaths
DeSoto County: 258 (up from 245) – 7 deaths
Glades County: 83 (up from 81) – 1 death
Hendry County: 552 (up from 521) – 18 deaths (1 new)
Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.
SUNDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES
UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:
TBA
RESOURCES
NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis
#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL
FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 8
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.