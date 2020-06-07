Sunday’s Coronavirus Updates: 5,600 positive cases recorded in SWFL

As of Sunday at 7 a.m., there have been 62,758 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 61,246 Florida residents and 1,512 non-Florida residents. There are 2,688 deaths reported and 10,891 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,175,106 tests administered in Florida. A total of 62,758 tests have come back positive, and 1,111,427 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 62,758 (up from 61,488)

Deaths: 2,688 (up from 2,660)

1,270 total new cases reported Saturday

28 total new deaths reported Saturday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 5,602 (up from 5,402)

Deaths: 271 (up from 266)

200 total new cases reported Saturday

5 total new deaths reported Saturday

Lee County: 2,253 (up from 2,200) – 114 deaths (3 new)

Collier County: 1,968 (up from 1,874) – 56 deaths (1 new)

Charlotte County: 488 (up from 481) – 72 deaths

DeSoto County: 258 (up from 245) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 83 (up from 81) – 1 death

Hendry County: 552 (up from 521) – 18 deaths (1 new)

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

SUNDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

TBA

RESOURCES

NOW HIRING: SWFL companies adding jobs as business picks up amid coronavirus crisis

#GulfshoreStrong: Covering people making a difference in SWFL

FOOD PANTRIES: Harry Chapin mobile food pantry schedule, week of June 8

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know