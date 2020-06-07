Sunday poker run to benefit Fishin Franks

A community will band together Sunday to help bring a beloved bait and tackle shop back to life.

Fishin Franks in Port Charlotte was destroyed by fire on May 24 after a vehicle crashed into it.

Since then, people from across the area have stepped up to help the 35-year-old business, and a poker run is planned Sunday to raise even more money.

“It’s so many wonderful people. They showed up with charts about people donating the stuff to you, and there’s GoFundMe accounts and there’s this, and there’s $10,000 here, and $7,000 here, all this money, and I’m like I’ve never in my life had help from anybody. I’ve always just done what I did; I’m just a guy who owns a bait shop,” said Frank Hommema Jr., aka Fishin’ Frank.

Five bars are participating in Sunday’s poker run. Registration opens at 10 a.m. at Hawgz and Dogz at 12459 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. Stops include Shorty’s Place, Racks, Open Road, Willy’s Wagon Wheel and Bar 17.

The cost is $10 per bike and $5 per passenger. Organizers say everyone is welcome – if you don’t have a motorcycle, you can participate by car.

