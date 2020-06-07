Nurse returns to SWFL after serving COVID-19 patients in New York

Doctors and nurses have been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines for months all across the world. And New York City has been hit particularly hard by the virus. That’s why Kristi Spry went to Queens: To nurse sick patients back to health.

“It’s a lot different up there,” Spry said. Spry worked with Veterans in a long-term care facility, many of which have been deeply impacted by the virus.

“Most of our [COVID-19] patients are asymptomatic because it was a long-term care facility,” she said. “But the ones that were sick were sick, and they went fast.”

Before arriving back in Southwest Florida, Spry self-quarantined in Michigan for two weeks, just to make sure it was safe for her to see her family once she got back.

And Spry’s parents are glad she’s here now, regarding her as a hero, as many do about doctors and nurses in the time of coronavirus. “We think she’s our hero. She’ll always be our hero,” said Leroy Huenfeld, Spry’s father.

“It’s a tough thing to do to go up there, and she did it for all of those people, and it’s cool,” Huenefeld added.

Spry echos that it was really hard being up there and witnessing the effects of such an illness firsthand. “I’ve been through a lot, and I’ve seen a lot,” Spry said. “And there’s a lot that I still don’t want to talk about,” she said.

But all in all, Spry is just happy to be home and simply can’t wait to see her dogs again.

To keep you and others safe, Spry recommends that you, “wear your mask and wash your hands. Don’t necessarily stay inside unless you have comorbidities and stuff like that, but keep on living your life with precautions.”

