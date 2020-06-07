More universities report new coronavirus cases in athletics programs

Several universities this week joined a growing list of schools reporting coronavirus cases within their athletic programs.

Arkansas State reported that seven athletes from three sports programs tested positive last Wednesday. They were all asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the university said.

Marshall University and Oklahoma State University announced they’ve each had several athletes test positive. And Iowa State University reported one new case.

The new cases come after multiple reports surfaced last week that at least five players on the University of Alabama football team tested positive for the virus.

Kevin Klintworth, senior associate athletic director at Oklahoma State University, said Wednesday that three student-athlete tests resulted in “asymptomatic positives.” More than 150 student-athletes, staff and administration members were tested during the athletic department’s reopening protocol.

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, one of the three players, announced on Twitter he had tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe,” he tweeted.

He was one of 30 players on the football team to return to campus last Monday.

Author: Homero DeLaFuente / CNN

