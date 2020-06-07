Man breaks into woman’s house in Collier County, chases her, resists arrest

Saturday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect Johnathan Recinos Urbina, 33, near the Naples Manor community after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and later assaulting her outside. The suspect is also accused of leading responding deputies in a chase on foot before he was ultimately arrested.

According to the CCSO report, around midnight, a woman came out of the shower noticing that her boyfriend (Recinos) was on the couch with her phone. Remembering that her door was locked, she was wondering how he got in and why.

She told investigators there was a knife on the floor near her door and pry marks indicating forced entry. Recinos and the woman then got into an argument over the phone, as Recinos believed she was texting other men. Recinos told her she would have to come out and get her phone.

Recinos forced the victim into his maroon pickup truck and began to drive away. He then stopped on Tamami Trail East, pushed her out of the vehicle and between obscenities threatened to kill her. He began to strangle her. Recinos phone began to ring, which distracted him. And the victim was able to break free and dial 911.

She had multiple cuts and bruises on her neck and arms. The suspect’s wife arrived and took the vehicle from the scene. After requesting to relieve himself in the bushes just off the road, Recinos attempted to flee the scene and headed north on foot.

Approximately one hour later, aviation spotted Recinos in a wooded area near Dixie Drive and Confederate Drive. While waiting for the police van, Recinos also threatened the officers on the scene.

Recinos faces charges for armed burglary, kidnapping, battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence, assault,and petty theft.

Recinos is in custody at Collier County jail.

