Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of June 8
The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 8 to June 13.
June 8
10 a.m. – Noon
Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
10 a.m. – Noon
Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave. Regional Park)
23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980
June 9
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee
1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon
Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven
301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471
June 10
10 a.m. – Noon
Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116
10 a.m. – Noon
Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium), Clewiston
1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440
10 a.m. – Noon
Lee Civic Center
11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917
June 11
10 a.m. – Noon
Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs
26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135
10 a.m. – Noon
Sacred Heart Church
211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
June 12
10 a.m. – Noon
Boys and Girls Club of Naples
7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon
Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers
2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916
10 a.m. – Noon
Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral
400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991
June 13
10 a.m. – Noon
Alico Arena (Auxiliary Parking lot), Fort Myers
12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy. E., Fort Myers, FL 33965
MORE:
Harry Chapin food pantry locator
Donate to Harry Chapin Food Bank