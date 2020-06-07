Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile pantry schedule, week of June 8

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be providing free food at these locations from June 8 to June 13.

June 8

10 a.m. – Noon

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres

20910 Copperhead Dr., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

10 a.m. – Noon

Human Services of Charlotte County (Harold Ave. Regional Park)

23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33980

June 9

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club of Immokalee

1155 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee, FL 34142

10 a.m. – Noon

Chalo Nitka Grounds, Moore Haven

301 10th St., Moore Haven, FL 33471

June 10

10 a.m. – Noon

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples

4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., Naples, FL 34116

10 a.m. – Noon

Feeding with Hope, (John Boy Auditorium), Clewiston

1200 W C Owen Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440

10 a.m. – Noon

Lee Civic Center

11831 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917

June 11

10 a.m. – Noon

Bonita Old Library, Bonita Springs

26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs, FL 34135

10 a.m. – Noon

Sacred Heart Church

211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950

June 12

10 a.m. – Noon

Boys and Girls Club of Naples

7500 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104

10 a.m. – Noon

Franklin Park Elementary, Fort Myers

2323 Ford St., Fort Myers, FL 33916

10 a.m. – Noon

Sun Splash Park (Parking lot), Cape Coral

400 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33991

June 13

10 a.m. – Noon

Alico Arena (Auxiliary Parking lot), Fort Myers

12181 FGCU Lake Pkwy. E., Fort Myers, FL 33965

MORE:

Harry Chapin food pantry locator

Donate to Harry Chapin Food Bank

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know