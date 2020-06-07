2 more suspects arrested in connection to 19-year-old’s death in Cape Coral

A fourth and fifth suspect have been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old, whose body was found along Gator Circle in Cape Coral in April.

Cape Coral Police Department arrested suspects Thomas Bartley, 47, and Denise Maggi, 41, separately Sunday in connection to the death of Kaleigh Marie Mousseau.

The medical examiner’s office determined Mousseau’s death was due to acute combined drug toxicity (overdose) and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

CCPD first arrested Bartley and said Maggi remained on the run and then reportedly arrested her as well Sunday.

Bartley and Maggi both face charges for tampering with physical evidence (3rd-degree felony), mishandling human remains (1st-degree misdemeanor) and failure to report a death (1st-degree misdemeanor).

Bartley and Maggi are both is in custody at Lee County Jail without set bond.

Writer: WINK News

