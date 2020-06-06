Tropical Storm Cristobal beelines for Louisiana, choppy seas and elevated rip current risk for SW Florida

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to gain strength as it hovers over the central Gulf of Mexico. Models, the National Hurricane Center, and the WINK Weather Team are targeting a Louisiana coast landfall late Sunday if not early Monday morning.

We’ve already seen a lot of deep tropical moisture this week and this continues to pump in through the weekend. This will increase our rain chances locally, especially today. A Flood Watch remains in effect until tonight at 8 p.m.

Besides the cloudy skies, rain and storms, we are also monitoring beach and boating conditions. Increased wave heights from Cristobal begin today, peaking at 4 – 6 feet this afternoon and increasing even more Sunday, peaking at 5 – 7 feet. For this reason, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for our areas beaches. We also have a higher risk for rip currents this weekend and even some minor coastal flooding is possible at high tide.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Cristobal became the earliest 3rd named storm in the Atlantic Basin on record. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Colin back in 2016.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

