Tornado Warning issued for Hendry and Glades ends

The Weather Authority monitored a Tornado Warning for Glades and Hendry counties until 4 p.m. Saturday. At 3:18 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Devils Garden or near Montura. The system was moving north at approximately 20 mph.

UPDATE: The tornado warning has since expired since the storm weakened and is no longer categorized as severe. However, heavy rain and gusty wind are still a possibility with this storm.

TORNADO WARNING issued in Southwest Florida. pic.twitter.com/QI4Nmx6s2K — Jim Farrell (@JimTFarrell) June 6, 2020

In addition to a tornado, there was a possibility for ping pong ball-sized hail. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur. Damage to trees is likely. Mobile homes can be damaged or destroyed.

It was advised to take cover as soon as possible by moving to an interior room on the lowest level of your home. If you happen to be in a car, mobile home or outdoors, find the nearest sturdy shelter. Avoid windows if at all possible.

Keep up with the WINK News Weather Authority on Twitter! Follow Chief Meteorologist Jim Farrell, Meteorologist Matt Devitt and Meteorologists Brooke Silverang, Greg Rule and K.C. Sherman!

The WINK News Weather Authority will have the latest information for you online and during broadcasts on WXCW and WINK.

Reporter: WINK News



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know