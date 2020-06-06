SWFL under Flood Watch through at least Sunday morning

The Weather Authority confirms Southwest Florida is under a Flood Watch through at least Sunday morning.

Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties are all under Flood Watch through tomorrow, as Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf causes wet weather to move toward the region and the state.

More showers and thunderstorms will continue to create chances for flooding of poor drainage areas in urban locations as well as small creeks, streams and canals.

NOTE: The Flood Watch could extend as late as 8 p.m. for some areas. Trust us to update you on the latest severe weather information.

Writer: WINK News

