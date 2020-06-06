Arrest made in May 6 shooting in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police have arrested a 17-year-old who is allegedly responsible for a shooting on May 6.

According to Cape Coral police, officers responded to the 1400 block of SE 8th Ter due to a shooting into a residence. The victim told Officers that someone fired multiple rounds into his apartment.

The victim also told Officers that he was also robbed on May 5, 2020. Money, a handgun and marijuana were taken during the robbery. The victim said Willis Cheatham, 17, and David Smith were the ones who robbed him.

After an argument between the victim, Cheatham and Smith, Cheatham and Smith returned to the apartment and multiple rounds were fired into the victim’s apartment and a neighboring apartment.

A Major Crimes Detective and Forensic Specialist responded to the scene.

After completing the investigation, Willis Cheatham was developed as a suspect. On Thursday around 4:40 pm, Cheatham was arrested for shooting into a dwelling.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know