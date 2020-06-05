Woman killed in Sarasota County crash Friday morning

On Friday morning, the 43-year-old female driver of a sedan was traveling north on Cattlemen Road approaching the intersection at Center Pointe Drive. A male driver of an SUV was traveling south on Center Point Drive attempting to make a left turn onto Cattlemen.

The sedan continued through the intersection and collided with the left side of the SUV. The SUV spun and hit the northeast traffic light on northeast Cattlemen and east Center Pointe. The sedan also spun and landed right next to the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Florida Highway Patrol, and has suffered serious injuries. The driver of the sedan has died.

If you have any more information on this accident you are asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or *FHP on your cell phone.

Reporter: WINK News



