WINK News Roundtable: Where we stand as Florida enters Phase 2

As we enter Phase 2 of reopening, we asked our local experts where we stand in terms of progress and what could still hold us back.

We spoke to FGCU experts Friday who talked about better numbers new challenges surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video above for the full discussion hosted by WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte.

In the meantime, we want you to be part of the conversation. This story will be on WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte’s Facebook page, so you can weigh in on this edition of the WINK News Roundtable.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know