Sun Splash Water Park prepares to reopen, will operate at 50% capacity

As we start to get things back to normal here in Southwest Florida, Sun Splash Water Park is getting ready to open its doors.

They’re setting up Friday to make sure everything is ready to go for the weekend.

The park opens Saturday and manager Sandra Greiner is more than ready.

“Honestly, this is a great time to come,” she said.

Sun Splash will operate at 50% capacity meaning 800 people tops, first come, first serve.

“You don’t have to worry about the big crowds or somebody being right on top of you, so I think this is a great time to come because of that,” Greiner said.

The Sun Splash staff spend Friday sanitizing and putting other precautions into place.

“We are going to do the six feet social distancing,” Greiner said.

That includes all chairs spaced six feet apart and tape on the ground to show parkgoers where to stand.

“We have a sanitation meaning, hand sanitizer at each station, we will have gloves at each station, we also have facemasks available for every employee if they want them,” Greiner said.

If you come, facemasks will not be required and no one will be checking temperatures, but Greiner promises a worry-free day for all.

“The main thing is I want people to come and now we are doing everything to keep them safe,” she said.

She wants you to come and have fun.

“We just decided on Wednesday that we were going to open on Saturday, which originally, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ but honestly, everybody chipped in and we always have a plan in place for what we were going to do once this hit, so because it’s already been laid out really, well, we’re ready,” she said. “I think we will end up being busy because I think people are tired of being at home.”

The countdown to when you can float in the lazy river or ride your favorite water slide begins now!

Sun Splash says tubes used on those rides will be stored upside down in pools so the chemicals in the water keep them safe for use. The water park promises to disinfect all tubes overnight.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Briana Harvath

