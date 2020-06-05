Rats! Pest control business up during pandemic

While many have seen their businesses close and their revenue halt during the coronavirus pandemic, one industry is on the rise. Cliff Daniels of pest control business A Better Bugman says work has skyrocketed during the pandemic and one reason for that is the rat population.

“I actually have about 35% over April and May of last year in total business,” Daniels said.

He thinks because of the restaurant closures, rodents, and other pests and looking elsewhere to feast.

“The rodents I believe because the restaurants have been closed, that they’re moving away from where they normally feed now they’re coming to the residential side,” Daniels explained. “Now they’re starting to get in people’s houses and patios in screen closures termites have also been swarming.”

Of course, he’s been getting calls about not knowing what it is that’s eating through the patio or running around at night. He said, “Somethings eating a hole in my screens and I don’t know what or we saw a rat run across the patio last night or these ants are driving me up a wall they’re crawling all over my kitchen sink.”

Eric Tibbs of Estero is one of those who have noticed an increase in costs. “So we have never had a rodent problem at our house in Estero and in the last three weeks we’ve had a rat or multiple rats coming to our garage and try to enter the house,” he said.

“One day I heard Melody scream bloody murder there’s a rat so he was inside our house now instead of the garage and I finally caught him trying to scurry under her door and took him outside and I called Clips and the guys from a better bug man to come help us with our problem,” Eric said.

Fort Myers resident Seth Griggs is also seeing the changes in patterns of pests.

“We had noticed there are more rats. They’ve been digging holes under the shed that I have in the back and they also cut holes through the lanai screen and go back-and-forth, so they’re just very destructive,” he said.

And while they had issues with the rodents and other pests in their house in the past, the issue had all but disappeared.

“We’ve lived here close to 10 years. When we first moved here, of course, it was a foreclosure, so we had issues with rats in the attic at that time. Cliff got rid of those but as time went on they come back in surges so it’s kind of weird.”

The main thing Daniels says the rats are after is birdseed and they will go to great lengths to get it. “So they put it out in the rats like to come and get the leftovers but they’re also good climber so they actually climb up… climb up and get into the birdfeeder itself and feed on it,” Daniels said.

Luckily there are some things that can be done to keep the rodents away.

The first is population control. Better Bugman uses locked black boxes around the house and when rats go in to feed, they’re caught. However, the restraints are not accessible to children or no-target wildlife.

Trimming landscape and cutting back on access to your home is another way to protect your property from pests. They can do trapping as well.

Daniels also recommends “closing up the area around the air conditioner where the line runs out of the house, they like to use that as a little interstate so some steel wool just cram it up there nice and tight that’ll stop them from being able to go up and down.”

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Drew Hill

