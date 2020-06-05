Phase 2 is underway, as more businesses prepare to serve customers

Phase 2 of reopening in Florida is underway Friday. That means, for the first time, bars, movie theaters and tattoo shops can reopen. Many of those businesses were struggling to make ends meet and hope they can recover quickly.

Across Florida, hundreds of businesses, their employees and customers are back in action after months on the sidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you go to any job, you’re always like, ‘This is too hard I can’t wait to have a day off,’” said Stephen Larosa, the owner Famous Tattoos & Body Piercings in Fort Myers. “Now, you can’t wait to get back to work.”

Bars like The 86 Room in downtown Fort Myers are rushing to reopen at 50% indoor capacity.

“It’s kind of stressful because we’re kind of under the gun like two and a half days’ notice, you know?” said Raimond Aulen, the owner of The 86 Room.

Movie theaters, concert houses, bowling alleys and arcades are all allowed to reopen at half capacity indoors and full outdoor seating.

“We’ve been going nonstop,” Aulen said. “I was here until like 11 o’clock last night working on the floors, polishing the floors, and we came back early this morning, just trying to be able to be open tonight.”

Acupuncture, tanning and massage parlors also made the list. Many told us sanitation is already part of their game plan.

“Wiping the counters down every 15 to 20 minutes, the door handles, the front door, couches, where anyone would touch all these techniques or what we practice on a normal basis,” Larosa said.

As for places already open, retail stores and gyms can now welcome a full capacity of customers.

Next, in Phase 3, we could see stadiums and sports arenas reopen.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know