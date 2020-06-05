Moviegoers excited for theaters to reopen, safety protocols in place

For the first time in nearly three months, some movie theaters have reopened. But will people return and bring their children?

Movies are finally back, which means we’re one step closer to a new normal. At Prado Stadium 12 in Bonita Springs, owner Mark Clement is happy to finally fill some seats.

“We’re ecstatic. We’ve been waiting for this day for three months,” he said.

Barb Nolan has been waiting too. She arrived early and was the first one in line.

“I‘ve been waiting for months for this,” she said. “I’ve become a couch potato and now it’s time to get off the couch.”

Off the couch and into one of the theater seats with six feet between groups.

They’re fogging the theaters between showings. As for the concession stand, “We’ve also enclosed our concession stand with plexiglass,” Clement says. “We’re cutting down contact between our guests and staff to protect both, we’re doing temperature checks at the door.”

All of those things, Alison Spencer says, make her feel safer walking into the movies.

“You can tell everything’s sanitized clean. The plexiglass is up. There’s nothing like being able to see a movie on the big screen,” she said, and feeling that movie magic once again.

The theater has discounted prices for now and will donate a dollar of every ticket to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

In addition to Prado, the Beach Theater on Fort Myers Beach has reopened. Regal and AMC theaters remain closed.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Briana Harvath

