Hacker breaks into Collier County NAACP meeting, uses racial slurs and shows pornography

A hacker broke into a Collier County NAACP meeting and not only used racial slurs but also showed pornography, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, Sheriff Kevin Ramobsk has launched an investigation into the hack.

We’ve reported before on vulnerabilities with Zoom and other online meeting sites. The FBI calls it “Zoom bombing.”

Sharing the meeting invitation around means people unauthorized may join the meeting.

LINK: FBI Warns of Teleconferencing and Online Classroom Hijacking During COVID-19 Pandemic

Also, if the meeting is shown on social media, hackers may figure out how to join.

The FBI will also help CCSO with the investigation.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know