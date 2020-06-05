Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: 53 new deaths reported in Florida, 6 new in SWFL
As of Friday at 11 a.m., there have been 61,488 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 59,993 Florida residents and 1,495 non-Florida residents. There are 2,660 deaths reported and 10,794 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,135,865 tests administered in Florida. A total of 61,488 tests have come back positive, and 1,073,452 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 61,488 (up from 60,183)
Deaths: 2,660 (up from 2,607)
- 1,305 total new cases reported Friday
- 53 total new deaths reported Friday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 5,402 (up from 5,226)
Deaths: 266 (up from 260)
- 176 total new cases reported Friday
- 6 total new deaths reported Friday
Lee County: 2,200 (up from 2,147) – 114 deaths
Collier County: 1,874 (up from 1,814) – 55 deaths (2 new deaths)
Charlotte County: 481 (up from 476) – 72 deaths (4 new deaths)
DeSoto County: 245 (up from 218) – 7 deaths
Glades County: 81 (up from 70) – 1 death
Hendry County: 521 (up from 501) – 17 deaths
FRIDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES
RESOURCES
IF YOU FEEL SICK:
The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.
LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates
