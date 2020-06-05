Friday’s Coronavirus Updates: 53 new deaths reported in Florida, 6 new in SWFL

As of Friday at 11 a.m., there have been 61,488 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 59,993 Florida residents and 1,495 non-Florida residents. There are 2,660 deaths reported and 10,794 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,135,865 tests administered in Florida. A total of 61,488 tests have come back positive, and 1,073,452 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 61,488 (up from 60,183)

Deaths: 2,660 (up from 2,607)

1,305 total new cases reported Friday

53 total new deaths reported Friday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 5,402 (up from 5,226)

Deaths: 266 (up from 260)

176 total new cases reported Friday

6 total new deaths reported Friday

Lee County: 2,200 (up from 2,147) – 114 deaths

Collier County: 1,874 (up from 1,814) – 55 deaths (2 new deaths)

Charlotte County: 481 (up from 476) – 72 deaths (4 new deaths)

DeSoto County: 245 (up from 218) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 81 (up from 70) – 1 death

Hendry County: 521 (up from 501) – 17 deaths

Click HERE for a SWFL case-by-case breakdown – updated daily.

FRIDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

UPCOMING BRIEFINGS:

TBA

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida Department of Health COVID-19 updates

*The map is best viewed on a desktop computer. If you don’t see the map above tap HERE for a fullscreen version.

