Dr. Bart Rossi discusses sensitivity training for law enforcement

Community outcry over the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, and many other black americans across the country, have many wanting law enforcement to go through more thorough training.

Psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi gives us an inside look at the programs that help police departments in difficult situations.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Producer: Summer Fernandez de Castro

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know