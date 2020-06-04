WINK News Roundtable: What’s next for protests, nationwide movement?

It seems implausible that something so big could come along and silence a pandemic. But the death of a black man during an arrest and the world’s reaction to it did just that.

We put a panel of experts together for a WINK News Roundtable to see if we could start a conversation about what’s next.

Watch the video above for the full discussion hosted by WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte.

And we want you to join the conversation too. This story will be posted on WINK News Anchor Chris Cifatte’s Facebook page, so you can weigh in on this edition of the WINK News Roundtable.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know