United Way and Midwest Food Bank are looking for volunteers this week

Published: June 4, 2020 5:19 AM EDT

United Way is partnering with Midwest food bank to recruit volunteers.

Volunteers (ages 12 plus) will open sort and repackage 7 semi-tractor trailers of government food boxes at the Lee Civic Center this week.

There will be several shifts available on June 4-6. Shifts and space will be available to allow for social distancing.

Shifts will be Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and
Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The volunteer location will be at the Lee Civic Center at 11831 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.

They ask that you please wear closed-toe shoes and bring a mask if you have one. Also, maintain 6-foot separation from others.

To register as a volunteer click HERE.

If you have any questions email [email protected] or call 239-433-7567

Reporter:Janae Muchmore
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
