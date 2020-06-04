United Way and Midwest Food Bank are looking for volunteers this week

United Way is partnering with Midwest food bank to recruit volunteers.

Volunteers (ages 12 plus) will open sort and repackage 7 semi-tractor trailers of government food boxes at the Lee Civic Center this week.

There will be several shifts available on June 4-6. Shifts and space will be available to allow for social distancing.

Shifts will be Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and

Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The volunteer location will be at the Lee Civic Center at 11831 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917.

They ask that you please wear closed-toe shoes and bring a mask if you have one. Also, maintain 6-foot separation from others.

To register as a volunteer click HERE.

If you have any questions email [email protected] or call 239-433-7567

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

