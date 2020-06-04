Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: Florida cases surpass 60,000; SWFL cases surpass 5,000

As of Thursday at 11 a.m., there have been 60,183 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 58,701 Florida residents and 1,482 non-Florida residents. There are 2,607 deaths reported and 10,652 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 1,107,952 tests administered in Florida. A total of 60,183 tests have come back positive, and 1,046,860 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.

*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS

Total number of cases: 60,183 (up from 58,764)

Deaths: 2,607 (up from 2,566)

1,419 total new cases reported Thursday

41 total new deaths reported Thursday

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS

Total in SWFL: 5,226 (up from 4,981)

Deaths: 260 (up from 255)

245 total new cases reported Thursday

5 total new deaths reported Thursday

Lee County: 2,147 (up from 2,087) – 114 deaths (1 new death)

Collier County: 1,814 (up from 1,679) – 53 deaths (4 new deaths)

Charlotte County: 476 (up from 470) – 68 deaths

DeSoto County: 218 (up from 205) – 7 deaths

Glades County: 70 (up from 64) – 1 death

Hendry County: 501 (up from 476 ) – 17 deaths

THURSDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES

RESOURCES

IF YOU FEEL SICK:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a 24-hour COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Questions may also be emailed to [email protected] Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

