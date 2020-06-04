Thursday’s Coronavirus Updates: Florida cases surpass 60,000; SWFL cases surpass 5,000
As of Thursday at 11 a.m., there have been 60,183 positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Florida. The case count includes 58,701 Florida residents and 1,482 non-Florida residents. There are 2,607 deaths reported and 10,652 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 1,107,952 tests administered in Florida. A total of 60,183 tests have come back positive, and 1,046,860 tests have come back negative. The remainder are still pending, according to the FDOH website.
*Numbers are released by the DOH daily at approximately 11 a.m.
STATEWIDE NUMBERS
Total number of cases: 60,183 (up from 58,764)
Deaths: 2,607 (up from 2,566)
- 1,419 total new cases reported Thursday
- 41 total new deaths reported Thursday
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA NUMBERS
Total in SWFL: 5,226 (up from 4,981)
Deaths: 260 (up from 255)
- 245 total new cases reported Thursday
- 5 total new deaths reported Thursday
Lee County: 2,147 (up from 2,087) – 114 deaths (1 new death)
Collier County: 1,814 (up from 1,679) – 53 deaths (4 new deaths)
Charlotte County: 476 (up from 470) – 68 deaths
DeSoto County: 218 (up from 205) – 7 deaths
Glades County: 70 (up from 64) – 1 death
Hendry County: 501 (up from 476 ) – 17 deaths
THURSDAY COVID-19 HEADLINES
