SWFL boy donates $1,000 to Harry Chapin Food Bank

We first shared a story last month about a 6-year-old in Southwest Florida who taught us all you’re never too young to make a difference.

Brantley Garcia continued to help others during the coronavirus pandemic Thursday by donating $1,000 he raised to Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.

Brantley has previously donated hundreds of pounds of food he collected to the food bank.

This year, he collected cash instead of cans because of the pandemic.

His food drives for Harry Chapin Food Bank coincide with his June birthday.

“I am giving out $1,000 for people that don’t have food,” Brantley told WINK News.

Harry Chapin Food Bank says that money can buy enough food boxes to feed 33 families of four for five days.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

